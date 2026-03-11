iEmergent introduces free webinar series to help lenders turn market data into mortgage growth

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced a new webinar series, “From Gaps to Growth: A Data-Driven Roadmap to Increase Production.” The free, multi-episode series will help mortgage lenders navigate an increasingly complex mortgage environment and translate market intelligence into practical strategies for sustainable origination growth.



Image caption: Webinar, From Gaps to Growth: A Data-Driven Roadmap to Increase Production.

Across the series, which will span 2026 into 2027, iEmergent will walk lenders through the core elements of a successful mortgage growth strategy. Sessions cover topics such as:

Mapping mortgage opportunity

Setting production goals and aligning resources

Refining marketing strategies around the homebuyer journey

Strengthening loan products and programs to increase applications

Building high-performing sales teams

Expanding referral networks and community partnerships

The series is designed for professionals across the mortgage enterprise, including executives, sales and revenue leaders, marketing professionals, data and analytics teams, compliance professionals and loan officers. Individual episodes focus on different elements of the roadmap and are tailored to the priorities of each role.

“Many lenders know they need a clearer strategy for growth, but they lack a practical roadmap for getting there,” iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli said. “We developed this series as a free resource to show lenders how to connect market data to real production strategies. The roadmap we’re sharing reflects strategies we’ve developed with banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks across the country that have proven effective in helping them identify opportunity and drive measurable mortgage growth.”

Episodes will be available on demand. To register for the series kickoff, visit: https://www.iemergent.com/playbook-webinar-series/overview/

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com.



