NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Four months into the launch of the Come Over October inaugural campaign which encourages friends, family and colleagues to “come over” during the month of October to share wine and celebrate connection, the co-founders share that the wine industry and other supporters have helped raised over $100,000 in funding. Conceived by respected wine authority and author Karen MacNeil, together with wine industry communications professionals Gino Colangelo and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET, all of whom are working in a pro bono capacity, the team created COME TOGETHER – A Community for Wine Inc., to create campaigns and take a strong position on the relevance and significance of wine, historically and contemporarily.



Image caption: Come Over October.

Since its initial launch, the campaign has received financial and in-kind support from Total Wines & More, Jackson Family Wines, J.Lohr, Joseph Phelps, Lyft, VinePair, Wine Enthusiast, Somm Journal, The Tasting Panel, Napa Valley Vintners, Visit Napa Valley, Palm Bay International, Freixenet Mionetto, WineAmerica, Amici Cellars, Benchmark Wine Group, Dragonette, LXV, Silicon Valley Bank, Tomorrow Cellars, TOR Napa Valley, Willamette Valley Wineries Association, Wines of Sicilia DOC, Southern Wine & Spirits, Realm Cellars, Folio Fine Wine Partners and Walla Walla Valley Wine. More partners are joining daily, and the campaign has over 40 “Friends” who have either offered in kind services or joined as grassroots advocates. As of this writing the campaign is global, resonating with other major wine regions around the world who see the value in the mission and the message. Current supporters include Wines of Chile, Wines of Australia, the Champagne Bureau, New Zealand Wine and Wines of South Africa. Publishers including the Wine Enthusiast, SommJournal, Tasting Panel and VinePair have offered $50,000 in donated advertising value, both print and digital.

MacNeil states, “We are living in trying times, and we all know that good company, good conversation, laughter, and conviviality contribute to an enhanced lifestyle. We want to encourage people to put down their devices and share in each other’s company. Historically and socially, wine has often played a role in facilitating conversation, nurturing new friendships, and deepening old ones.”

Over time, the wine industry in the United States has experienced ebbs and flows and has met numerous societal and generational challenges. But the industry has taken those challenges in stride, as wine has often been the preferred beverage when people gather. This is what Come Over October advocates–a chance to share stories, be together, celebrate an event or occasion–ostensibly, a chance to reconnect in a digital world.

Two press conferences have been held to date, one virtual and one in Napa Valley at Joseph Phelps Vineyards.

A press conference is slated for September 23rd in New York City at Corkbuzz, and September 25th in Washington DC in the Longworth Congressional Office Building including the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Wine Caucus, Representatives Mike Thompson (D-CA-4) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA-4). The conference will be followed by a wine reception for Members of Congress and invited guests featuring wine from all fifty states hosted by WineAmerica, the national association of American wineries.

For the Trade

For the trade, the Come Over October logo, messages and design assets can be used, free of charge, by wineries, wine companies of all types, wine retailers, restaurants and hotels, wine trade groups, and others who

support the positive role moderate wine consumption plays in culture and lifestyle. These are downloadable and accessible on the https://www.comeoveroctober.com/.

Ideas for promotion and amplification can be found on the website and here.

About COME TOGETHER—A Community for Wine Inc

COME TOGETHER—A Community for Wine Inc is a mission-driven company committed to creating and sharing positive, inclusive consumer information about moderate wine consumption and wine’s historic role as a communal beverage.

The company was formed in May 2024 by three wine industry professionals who are donating their time and efforts to the company and its projects and events—wine journalist Karen MacNeil, and public relations and communications executives Gino Colangelo and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET, each of whom owns their own small business.

COME TOGETHER will launch media, digital, and live events and campaigns focusing on wine’s unique and positive cultural role as a beverage that brings people together. The company’s first campaign—Come Over October—will debut October 2024.

For more information about the Come Over October™ campaign and COME TOGETHER—A Community for Wine Inc, please visit https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/ or email Kimberly Noelle Charles at kcharles@charlescomm.com or Gino Colangelo at gcolangelo@colangelopr.com.

News Source: COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc.