AURORA, Ill., March 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Indian Prairie School District (IPSD) 204 has selected the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform by Edupoint® Educational Systems for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. The district’s cloud-hosted Synergy solution will include Synergy Student information System, Synergy Assessment, Synergy MTSS, Synergy Special Education, and Synergy Analytics.



IPSD 204 is the fourth largest district in Illinois, serving approximately 28,000 students across 33 schools in Aurora, a suburb of Chicago.

“In recent years we’ve made a massive, concerted effort to create a one-stop solution where our entire district can go to participate in the education experience,” said Adam Smeets, Chief Technology officer at IPSD 204. “We wanted to make it easy for teachers to focus on students, for students to focus on their own learning, and for parents to support them both, with administrative systems staying in the background. One of the primary reasons we chose Synergy, and what we look forward to most, is that it represents this vision as an actual product.”

Decision-makers at Indian Prairie engaged in an exhaustive, three-month search, thoroughly reviewing and vetting all potential options in an evaluation process that consisted of two rounds of demonstrations and the collection of nearly 60,000 data points. The process involved all constituencies – including students, teachers, administrators, parents, and community members.

IPSD 204 users will be able to access all of their data in real time through one interface using one login, with role-based views displaying the right information and tools to every user. Role-based mobile apps provide unparalleled mobility and convenience for all user types.

“By selecting the full suite of Synergy modules, Indian Prairie is choosing a powerful ecosystem that will connect its people to each other and to a rich menu of productivity tools and student data – seamlessly and in real time – to simplify everyday tasks, gain unprecedented student performance insights, and benefit every user,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. “We are proud to be part of the district’s mission, putting teachers, students, and parents at the center of the education experience.”

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way K-12 educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, response to intervention, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give parents, students, teachers, administrators, health staff, special education teams, and counselors access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.

