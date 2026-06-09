JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today that planned capital investment activity in the Industrial Manufacturing sector continued its upward momentum in May 2026, with research identifying 156 new planned industrial projects across North America, a 7.6% increase compared to April.



Image caption: Industrial Manufacturing Project Activity Climbs 7.6% MoM, Reaching 156 New Planned Projects in May 2026.

Manufacturing and production facilities accounted for the majority of activity with 138 new projects, while distribution and industrial warehouse developments contributed an additional 66 projects. Texas, Indiana, and California led the nation in new project activity, while 20 major projects valued at more than $100 million highlighted continued confidence in long-term industrial growth and investment.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 138 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 66 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 36 New Projects

Expansion – 49 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 78 New Projects

Plant Closings – 14 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Texas – 16

Indiana – 15

California – 14

Michigan – 8

New York – 8

Ohio – 8

Pennsylvania – 7

Arizona – 6

North Carolina – 6

Wisconsin – 6

Illinois – 5

Industrial Equipment Categories in Demand

In the month of May, identified industrial manufacturing project managers are procuring the following equipment:

75% – 79% – Lighting, compressed air systems, material handling/storage, lift trucks, networking/security equipment

70% – 74% – HVAC Equipment, conveyors, cranes and hoists, mechanical construction

60% – 69% – Fire protection, loading dock equipment, control systems & instruments, air emissions control, heat exchangers, packaging equipment, manufacturing equipment

39% – Floor coatings

Largest Planned Project

During the month of May, our research team identified 20 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by JetZero, who is planning to invest $5 billion for the construction of an 8 million sf manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport in GREENSBORO, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

INDIANA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $5 billion for the expansion of their two processing facilities in LEBANON, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $2 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in SAN ANTONIO, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse facility at 1750 IP Way Road in ORANGE, TX. They have recently received approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a processing, laboratory, and office campus in DURHAM, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Electronic equipment mfr. is planning to invest $876 million for the construction of a 1 million sf manufacturing facility in FORT WORTH, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSOURI:

Battery mfr. is planning to invest $400 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ST. JOSEPH, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Power transformer mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 600,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in MUSCLE SHOALS, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2028.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of two manufacturing facilities totaling 272,000 sf in MONROE, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW JERSEY:

Pharmaceutical ingredient mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 320,000 sf processing and office facility in FLANDERS, NJ. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Commercial EV mfr. is planning to invest $140 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on battery manufacturing facilities in GARDEN GROVE, CA AND CYPRESS, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

BLOG: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc