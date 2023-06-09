DENVER, Colo., June 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — From the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) – big show in Orlando is InfoComm 2023. The Sixteen-Nine mixer is “very” sold out though they (AVIXA) are still taking sponsors. We are an official media partner (with free passes $300 value).



Image Caption: Voice Enabled Ordering.

Members At The Show:

“InfoComm is the premier trade show for the digital signage community,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Events, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “At the show, you’ll learn from the top minds in the digital signage space, see solutions up close, and build professional connections to help you build a winning digital signage strategy.”

Voice Order Kiosks – AI Voice Order Kiosks & Drive-Thrus:

In other news: we have launched new portal for Voice Order, https://voiceorder.net/. Whether it is self-order, hospitality, wayfinding, drive-thru menu boards or smart city deployments, voice is trendier than chatgpt. We have a writeup on digital avatars by NVIDIA featured this month.

News 6/9/2023:

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/.

Since 1996 for 27 years. For a list of all verticals visit The Industry Group – https://industrygroup.org/.

Thanks to the companies whose support makes this possible: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/.

News Source: Kiosk Association