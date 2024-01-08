WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Kiosk Industry Group invites you to visit our booth at NRF 2024 January 14th thru 16th at Javits Center in New York City. #1602 Lower Level. Qikserve countertop kiosk with ImageHolders, Pyramid Computer with KioWare and Cash-to-Card demo by RedyRef. Show specials include Bill Payment kiosk by DynaTouch, Panasonic restaurant tech stacks, outdoor ticketing kiosks (solar powered), Doing Kiosks Right by Olea Kiosks, and LG entering EV charging kiosks.



Image Caption: NRF Entrance to Lower Level 1A and 1602.

We also offer a limited number of 3-Day Expo Passes for $1500. Here is our NRF page on Kioskindustry: https://kioskindustry.org/nrf-2024-national-retail-federation-big-show/

IN OTHER NEWS:

Kodak Moments inducted into the Kiosk Hall of Fame

inducted into the Kiosk Hall of Fame Dot Inc. joining the accessibility committee

digital signage AI software by 22Miles

and the saga of self-checkout at Walmart.

Contact info@kioskindustry.org with any questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

Featured Content This Month – We have a special report this month on Kodak Moments. Our recent tour of their U.S. headquarters in Rochester, NY is included. Here’s a link to the feature – Kodak Moments: The Newest Hall of Fame Inductee is Inspiring a Kiosk Revolution

LATEST POSTS:

MORE:

About Kiosk Industry:

Kiosk Industry is the recognized source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective “co-op”. We distribute RFPs and provide comparison RFPs for deploying companies writing RFPs.

For more information, contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996, for almost 30 years. For all verticals, visit The Industry Group.

Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner

info@kioskindustry.org

720-324-1837

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0108-s2p-kma-300dpi.jpg

Image Caption: NRF Entrance to Lower Level 1A and 1602

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association