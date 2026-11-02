GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Ajay Trilokeshwaran has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award honors the impactful technology leaders driving innovation in the housing sector. Trilokeshwaran is recognized for more than 20 years spent building the foundational infrastructure that makes modern mortgage credit and verification services fast and reliable.



Image caption: Informative Research CTO Ajay Trilokeshwaran honored as 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

During his tenure at IR, Trilokeshwaran has architected the IR Credit Platform, a customizable system that cuts unnecessary pulls, improves borrower retention and lowers the cost of credit per funded loan. He led development of the IR Verification Platform, built with rules-based waterfall logic that lets lenders choose which available verification options to provide and how the system proceeds when one falls short. Recently, Trilokeshwaran also led the rebuild of IR’s flagship verification solution AccountChek®, unifying it with the IR Verification Platform so it can scale as lenders’ verification needs evolve. All three solutions are built to be bureau and scoring model agnostic, giving lenders the flexibility to select the best options for their business.

“Ajay has a rare ability to see the whole system at once, from the data sources to the lender’s workflow to the borrower on the other end,” said IR President Matt Orlando. “When lenders started feeling the squeeze from rising credit and verification costs, the infrastructure to address it was already in place because Ajay and his team had been building toward it for years.”

Rather than routing back to the lender, the platforms Trilokeshwaran’s team has delivered replace multiple disconnected vendors with unified infrastructure that uses automation to fix verification gaps. Lenders using these systems have significantly reduced verification costs and freed up resources to serve more borrowers. Trilokeshwaran’s focus on helping lenders improve processes and control credit and verification spend led to his promotion to chief technology officer earlier this year, and his work has positioned IR to provide expanded automation tools that help streamline day-to-day operations.

“Our team builds technology that adapts to lenders, not the other way around, because no two lenders operate the same way,” said Trilokeshwaran. “This recognition belongs not only to me but also to the IT, product and Customer Success teams who bring that philosophy to life every day.”

“The 2026 Tech Trendsetters are turning today’s most promising technologies into practical solutions for the housing industry,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief at HousingWire. “Their leadership is helping organizations work more efficiently, make smarter decisions and deliver better experiences for housing professionals and consumers. We’re proud to recognize the people setting a new standard for technology and innovation across housing.”

Explore the full list of 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2026-housingwire-tech-trendsetters/.

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

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News Source: Informative Research