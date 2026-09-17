GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Tim Cox has rejoined the IR leadership team as executive vice president of business process automation. In this role, Tim will apply his industry expertise to support the company and help its clients work more efficiently and intelligently.



Image caption: Tim Cox of Informative Research.

“As Informative Research continues to invest in intelligent automation, we needed someone who could bridge deep mortgage industry expertise with operational execution,” said IR President Matt Orlando. “Tim knows this organization from the inside out, and that perspective is invaluable as we scale our automation strategy. His return gives us a leader who understands both where we’ve been and where we need to go.”

Cox brings more than two decades of experience in mortgage technology, client experience and operational strategy to his new role. His career includes leadership positions across lending, data solutions and client success, most recently as SVP of strategic solutions and client success at Xactus, where he drove client experience initiatives, AI enablement and operational scalability. Cox has also worked with IR previously, a tenure that included time as SVP of operations, SVP of sales operations and head of client experience.

“Having spent time with this team before, I know firsthand the high caliber of work Informative Research delivers,” said Cox. “I’m looking forward to building on that momentum to help drive the next phase of automation and efficiency for our clients.”

Previously, Cox also held senior leadership roles at LoanBeam, Mortgage Quality Management & Research, Lenders One and Citi. Throughout his career, Cox has built a consistent track record of developing scalable systems, driving measurable business outcomes and elevating the client experience at every stage.

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

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News Source: Informative Research