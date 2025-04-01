GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research Data Solutions, a division of Informative Research and leading provider of data-powered borrower intelligence and analytics tools for the financial services industry, today announced its Data Solutions Team Lead Jooyoung Jung has been recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Rising Stars Honoree. The award highlights real estate and mortgage professionals under the age of 40 making impressive career moves while empowering growth and change among their peers. Jung’s ability to combine technical expertise with visionary leadership makes him a true Rising Star in the mortgage and housing industry.



Image caption: 2025 HousingWire Rising Star, Jooyoung Jung.

Jung’s exceptional leadership and innovative approach has empowered the Data Solutions division, reinforcing Informative Research’s reputation as a trusted industry leader. Over the past year, he has established new data engineering and quality control teams and played a pivotal role in advancing real-time marketing optimization models and borrower intelligence solutions, empowering the division’s unprecedented 108% growth. His strategic leadership and commitment to excellence have directly contributed to a 100% client retention rate.

“Jooyoung is a transformative leader whose impact extends far beyond data solutions. He has redefined how we approach innovation and client success,” said Shannon Santos, Executive Vice President of Data Solutions at Informative Research. “His ability to scale teams, implement cutting-edge strategies and inspire those around him is truly remarkable. His leadership not only drives growth but also fosters a culture of collaboration and excellence that benefits both our team and our clients.”

“The housing industry needs leaders — those with ambition, vision, and adaptability to fuel a vibrant housing economy,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The HousingWire Rising Stars represent the next generation of leaders dedicated to building great organizations, leading teams, and advising clients. Their expertise and vision are accelerating growth, improving client experiences, and creating new opportunities in a competitive market. Together, they’re shaping the future of the industry.”

To see the full list of winners and their profiles, visit https://www.housingwire.com/risingstars/.

About Informative Research

Informative Research Data Solutions, a division of Stewart company Informative Research, delivers innovative borrower intelligence and data analytics solutions that enable financial services companies to optimize marketing, improve engagement and increase retention. To learn more, visit https://www.irdatasolutions.com.

