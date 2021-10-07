LEHI, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced new milestones in the company’s bid to “build the future of mortgages.”

SimpleNexus has onboarded more than 66 new enterprise customers in 2021. The number of active loan originators (LOs) using SimpleNexus at the beginning of Q4 surpassed 41,000, a 48% increase from the start of the year. Using SimpleNexus, those LOs have connected with more than 5.8 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners. So far in 2021, SimpleNexus has touched more than $419 billion in loan volume.

Since debuting Nexus Closing™ earlier this year, SimpleNexus has swiftly enhanced the single-platform eClosing solution with remote online notarization (RON), eNote and eVault capabilities underpinned by new strategic integrations with Notarize and DocMagic. Nexus Closing went on to earn the coveted designation of certified eClosing solution provider from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in September.

“Following a record-setting 2020 and a fresh infusion of support from our investors, SimpleNexus entered 2021 at a ferocious pace — and we have never let off the gas,” said CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “The pace of innovation at SimpleNexus is outstripping our competition, positioning us as category leaders that lenders, real estate partners and consumers are excited to be a part of.”

Schreiner Gates made a name for herself in the mortgage industry as executive vice president of Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI), later acquired by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). She then served as SimpleNexus’ president before accepting the firm’s top job in May of this year. She has gone on to retool the SimpleNexus C-suite with the appointments of Kevin McKenzie as chief operating officer, John Aslanian as chief revenue officer and Andria Lightfoot as chief customer officer.

In August, SimpleNexus earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for a fourth consecutive year. The company was also named to CB Insights’ Fintech 250 list of top private fintechs worldwide and HousingWire’s Tech 100 list of the most innovative companies in mortgage technology. SimpleNexus made its debut on Fast Company’s list of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators this year, ranking #47 out of 100.

