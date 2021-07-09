COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — InstantPublisher.com is proud to add warehousing and fulfillment services to its line of self-publishing services. Why did InstantPublisher add these services for their customers? Printed books, especially hardcover books, take up a lot of space. Storing books in an author’s garage or basement might not be an option. In addition, some authors, especially for books delivered by businesses, encounter a lack of proper, climate-controlled warehouse space to store their books.

Another way that warehousing and fulfillment services may benefit self-publishing customers is that few print-on-demand companies will offer print-on-demand services for hardcover books, wire-bound books, or custom-sized books with embellishments such as foil stamping and special coating. These books also require proper storage.

Another warehouse and fulfillment service InstantPublisher.com offers is kitting. Kitting is when you bundle multiple pieces in an order, such as multiple book titles or custom-printed advertising pieces, and ship them as packages together.

“Our customers asked for this service, so we found a way to make it happen,” says Chris Bradley, President of InstantPublisher.com. “Our warehouse and fullfillment services addresses a need for some of our self-publishing and our custom commercial printing services customers.”

Please keep in mind that warehousing and fulfillment is not necessary for all customers. If you or your business only sell a couple of books a month, it makes more sense to be to store the and ship the books yourself until you build your sales up.

For more information about InstantPublisher.com’s warehouse and fullfillment services, including pricing, go to http://www.instantpublisher.com/book_warehousing_fulfillment.aspx

About InstantPublisher.com

InstantPublisher.com is the short-run printing and book publishing division of Fundcraft Print Group located in Collierville, Tennessee. FCP is a third-generation family-owned publishing conglomerate with seven divisions specializing in all types of print, from family history books to long-run commercial print jobs. The InstantPublisher division launched in 2004 and since then has helped thousands of authors self-publish and print their own books.

News Source: InstantPublisher