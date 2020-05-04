COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — According to 2002 study popularized by Joseph Epstein of the New York Times “81 percent of Americans feel that they have a book in them — and should write it.” This equates to roughly 170 million adults over the age of 18 out of the entire United States population alone says InstantPublisher; a conservative number of potential authors. Maybe you are one of them.



During the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, many people have been impacted by the stay-at-home orders requested by state and national leaders, and many have had work hours cut severely, been laid off, or released from jobs completely all waiting for the COVID-19 crisis to pass. With these stay-at-home orders keeping many social and entertainment venues closed, many people find themselves with a lot of free time on their hands, and the “someday” that many of us have stated as the day we will find the time to write that book is “today.”

But writing a book is just half of the battle. The next step is getting your book into the hands of readers. Many authors long to get a lucrative book deal from one of the Big 5 book publishers such as Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, and Simon & Schuster, but landing a publishing contract with one of these companies is highly competitive and takes a lot of time and rejection before you find success. This leaves many authors looking for an alternative way of getting their books into print–an alternative way such as using a self-publishing book printing company.

And according to Chris Bradley, President of InstantPublisher, “The COVID-19 outbreak has also unleashed incredible demand–and corresponding sales–for cookbooks, self-improvement books, and binge-worthy novel series, just to name a few.”

So, how do you, as a potential author, take advantage of this demand? Write that book now and get it in the hands of a high-quality self-publishing book printing company such as InstantPublisher.

To help potential authors reach the goal of seeing their creative works in print, InstantPublisher is offering a limited-time 10% discount for first-time customers on any book publishing package if the order has been placed by July 1, 2020. Use the coupon code: print-2020. We also will be running a series of blog posts over the next 3 months dedicated to guiding the author along the writing process and educating them about the numerous benefits of self-publishing your own books.

“We really want to encourage potential authors during this difficult time. Helping them get those books written and into print as fast as possible,” states Bradley. “InstantPublisher has printed over 11 million books since our start in 2001, and hopes to help authors achieve their self-publishing dreams, and help create something positive out of this crisis.”

About InstantPublisher.com

InstantPublisher.com is the short run printing and book publishing division of Fundcraft Print Group located in Collierville Tenn. FCP is a third-generation family owned publishing conglomerate with 7 divisions specializing in all types of print from family history books to long run commercial print jobs. The InstantPublisher division launched in 2004 and since then has helped thousands of authors self-publish and print their own books. https://www.instantpublisher.com

