LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -– Olea Kiosks®, a visionary provider of self-service kiosk solutions, today announced its latest design, the Boulder Outdoor Kiosk. This new and innovative solution was created to address the growing number of outdoor self-service use cases such as food and beverage ordering, ticketing, parking, and EV charging payments.



Photo Caption: Olea Kiosks® introduces the Boulder Outdoor Kiosk.

The Boulder kiosk is highly modular and made to hold different configurations of payment terminals, printers, scanners, and cameras. It’s offered in both free-standing and wall-mounted configurations, in different colors, and with custom vinyl branding.

Outdoor kiosks are inherently difficult to build, so few standard options exist for outdoor venues looking to leverage self-service business models. The Boulder was built to address this gap in the market. It’s equipped with a 22-inch PCAP multi-touch touchscreen and sunlight readable display. The kiosk supports Windows, Android, and Linux applications, and with Olea’s network of software partners is compatible with most POS Software Systems.

“We’re really excited about the Boulder because the market was asking for a cost-effective, quality outdoor product and this model is perfect,” explained Frank Olea, CEO. “We’ve also designed a dual-sided option to maximize footprint and to deliver even greater value,” added Olea.

The Boulder’s first deployment will be live soon in an EV charging application. The Boulder kiosk will be on display at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 18 to 21, 2024.

For more information on the Boulder Kiosk: https://www.olea.com/product/boulder/

About Olea Kiosks Inc.:

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, AMC Theaters, Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios, Subway Sandwiches and CLEAR. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, amusement parks, and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

