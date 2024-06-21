LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks® is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in kiosk technology, the Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk. This new and innovative solution was designed to transform the way logistics companies manage driver arrivals and departures.



Image caption: Tampa Driver-Checkin Kiosk for logistics operations.

Traditionally, driver check-ins involve time-consuming manual entries, resulting in long lines and increased wait times. These inefficiencies lead to operational delays, increased costs, and driver dissatisfaction. The Tampa Driver Check-In Kiosk offers a smarter, faster, and more accurate solution, significantly reducing check-in times and administrative overhead.

The kiosk automates data entry by scanning identification documents like driver’s licenses and cargo manifests to capture and store data securely in real-time. With automated identity verification and document validation, the system ensures that only authorized personnel gain access to the facility. Not only does the kiosk speed up check-in, but it also adds enhanced security without relying on a human resource.

The inclusion of a receipt printer provides immediate, tangible confirmation of check-in details, including time stamps and route confirmations, enriching accountability and communication.

Additional optional peripherals such as intercoms, HD web cameras, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and I/O controls for gate access can be added to further improve security.

For more information on the Tampa Kiosk: https://www.olea.com/product/tampa-kiosk/

“After discussions with several logistics organizations and learning that it’s not uncommon for entire truckloads to go missing, this robust, yet simple design provides tremendous value for this market,” explained Frank Olea, CEO. “In addition, the ability to deploy in-lane not only helps speed up the check-in process even further but it also helps track loads and optimize yard space while improving driver safety,” added Olea.

A first-customer deployment is expected to be operational by the end of June.

About Olea Kiosks, Inc.:

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Greyhound, SmarteCarte, Kaiser Permanente, Universal Studios, and Subway Sandwiches. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, amusement parks, and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

News Source: Olea Kiosks