SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iTop today announces the official release of iTop Screen Recorder 2.0, an advanced PC screen recorder offering an extra smooth video recording experience and supporting 4K UHD video quality. Not only does it bring the game recording to a professional level by applying GPU encoding technology but it also enhanced the smoothness and convenience in every step of the screen recording.

iTop Screen Recorder is a lightweight Windows PC screen recorder featuring easy operation steps, flexible recording options and original graphical video quality. In the new version, the game recording performance is largely enhanced by adopting advanced GPU rendering & encoding technology. Gamers will no longer face lagging nor frame dropping when recording during gameplay, even when it comes to the high-performance games at up to 120 FPS.

What’s more the newly added HUD(heads-up display) feature enables gamers to grasp the current FPS and other information transparently relayed on the screen. iTop Screen Recorder 2.0 is also friendly to users who record in online meetings, courses or web streaming. Users can easily switch among “record PC screen,” “record high-performance games” and “record audio files only” modes for specific scenarios within a second.

iTop Screen Recorder 2.0 has become a complete solution for desktop recording. The in-built video editing program is greatly optimized building on a 64-bit Windows system, making cutting and trimming more precise and accurate. Video, audio and screenshot files are saved and clearly displayed on the interface for users to swiftly pick whatever files they need to create final works. Moreover, the graphical quality of the saved videos reflects the original definition up to 4K UHD quality. iTOP Screen Recorder 2.0 is compatible with all Windows versions, including the newly released Windows 11 and Windows 10, 8/8.1, 7, Vista, and XP systems.

If you are already an iTop Screen Recorder user, you can update within the software. If you want to have an easy and great screen recorder, try https://recorder.itopvpn.com/?from=pr.

About iTop

Founded in 2016, iTop provides applications on Windows, Android, iOS and Mac devices with the vision of making reliable software to achieve better digital life. iTop Screen Recorder is a very popular Windows PC screen recorder that has been downloaded by 8 million+ users worldwide. The recorder has a simple interface and integrates a built-in editor that helps users get video recordings easier, faster and clearer in original or up to 4K UHD quality.

News Source: ITop