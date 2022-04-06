NEW YORK, N.Y. and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that James Kennedy has joined the firm as a principal with Vanbridge, its Financial Services division.



PHOTO CAPTION: James Kennedy has joined the firm as a principal with Vanbridge.

In his role within the Financial Services division, Kennedy will be dedicated to the private equity space. He brings a strong background in private equity and mergers and acquisitions work including due diligence, transactional services, advisory, and placement. His experience and network will be invaluable to the organization as he becomes a part of the team and begins to collaborate with national teams within EPIC as well as partner firms. Kennedy will be based in Birmingham, Alabama and New York, New York but will work with all of EPIC’s national teams in the financial services space.

“I could not be more thrilled to have James joining our Financial Services team. I look forward to leveraging his expertise and his network as we continue to build upon our capabilities in the financial services and private equity space,” said Philip Moyles, President, Financial Services and Chief Growth Officer.

Adam Meyerowitz, President, Southeast/Midwest Region, agreed, “We couldn’t be more excited to have James join our team and further expand our capabilities in the region. There are many opportunities ahead for success with him onboard.”

About Vanbridge – An EPIC Company:

Vanbridge is an insurance intermediary and program management business that provides products and services at the intersection of the insurance, private equity, and hedge fund industries. Vanbridge focuses on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients, solving risk related issues utilizing insurance and alternative capital. Vanbridge’s unique structuring and plan design techniques support various client objectives including cost reductions and enhancements to investment strategies that strengthen long-term financial performance. https://www.vanbridge.com

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. https://www.epicbrokers.com/

