LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Don’t miss the fun at a New Year’s Day extravaganza the children will never forget. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts a New Year’s Day festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood. All are invited to launch 2023 with a day filled with fun for the entire family.



Photo Caption: Join the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for an unforgettable New Year’s Day festival Jan. 1, 2023, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The weatherman promises a warm, sunny day, but that won’t prevent ice skating or an afternoon of fun barreling down the snow chute created with 15 tons of real snow.

There will also be arts and crafts, contests, and rides on the trackless choo-choo train. Stay for the toy giveaway for kids 12 and under, and gifts for the older kids and their families.

In addition to free treats, some of Los Angeles’ favorite food trucks will offer whatever fare families prefer. And there will be live entertainment all afternoon.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Boulevard. Admission is free.

“We wanted to create an unforgettable afternoon for the East Hollywood community,” said Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles. “Join us in kicking off 2023 with a day of safe, family-friendly fun.”

The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

To learn more, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320, at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

