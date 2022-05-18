LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In honor of International Day of Light, the Scientology Network features the impact of light on the work of artists featured in three episodes of the original series “Meet a Scientologist.”



UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, sets aside May 16 as International Day of Light to highlight the role of light in science, culture, art, education and sustainable development.

In honor of the day, the Scientology Network spotlights three episodes of the original series “Meet a Scientologist,” featuring the work of men and women for whom light is the inspiration and medium of their art.

János Héder, enthralled by the constellations and nebulae in the enormity of black space, sought to recreate the wonder he experienced through the creation of chandeliers that transform the spaces they illuminate. He and his wife Judit, fellow designer and joint CEO of Manooi Light Creations, and their team of designers and staff bring beauty and luminance to the world.

Christy Lee Rogersuses the refraction of light through water to create works of photographic brilliance that have been compared to the works of Titian, Rubens and Caravaggio. Her artistic and personal journey and her role in forging a new respect for photography in the world of art is the subject of her episode.

Tom Rigdontransforms light by faithful use of techniques used in creating the magnificent windows of Gothic and Renaissance churches. Stepping in to take over the faltering company for the wife of his best friend who died suddenly, he built the enterprise into a thriving studio, inspired by his belief that light is the most powerful aesthetic there is.

The Scientology Network debuted in 2018. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/manooi-chandeliers.html

https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/christy-lee-rogers.html

https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/tom-rigdon.html

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/FK5OWEAQZ_o

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0518-s2p-janos-heder-300dpi.jpg

CAPTION: János Héder, featured in an episode of “Meet a Scientologist” on the Scientology Network

