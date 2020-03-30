LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fear not, we’re going to get through this. Every time society has been tested, we’ve risen to the challenge, says Jordan Etem, founder of Jordan Etem Networks. We’ve experienced some major setbacks from unforeseen forces before. Coronavirus is a test on the healthcare system, locally, regionally, and nationally. It also is a test on responsiveness and response systems.



How are we treating healthcare leaders and first responders? We’re seeing political ideologies being put to test, and also becoming a side issue because we are facing a common cause which is to unite and organize to flatten the curve and reduce our impact on the virus. We’re seeing ideas getting put to the test. Ideas for effective governing are being tested right now.

Now is the time to come together. To unite. To collaborate. Jordan Etem has designed a collaboration model that is resistant to pandemic situations. Global, expansive, integrated and inclusive strategies to support and strengthen trust with foundational systems. Jordan Etem’s research is on the forefront of crisis management and digital leadership.

To get through this period and adapt to any unexpected issues, Jordan has outlined some key examples of effective strategies as guidance for community and crisis management:

Take decisive action

Set clear objectives and act boldly to achieve your objectives

Communicate plans and progress

Lead by example

Make intelligent and shrewd decisions regarding human resources.

“An enduring collaboration model is rooted in encouraging growth for others so people can participate, innovate, and engage without insecurity,” says Jordan Etem.

Jordan Etem Networks is uniquely positioned to respond to this crisis. He has pinpointed targeted solutions to massively improve healthcare and has strategically responded to help impacted communities get through this period of time.



Communities in New York City, Italy, South Korea and all over the world are going through a time that requires intelligent insight and empowering leadership to emerge stronger than ever before. Jordan Etem is prepared to serve. And so are the people that are part of Jordan Etem Networks which include people and organizations on the forefront of technology, business, science, and public service. Through collaboration and adaptation, this challenge will prove to be beneficial to relationships, to science, and quality healthcare. It’s not going to be easy, but with vision, rapid progress will happen.

“We’re going to learn from this and emerge stronger. A global pandemic has not tested the global economy yet, and it’s revealing areas that are ripe for innovation and improvement,” says Jordan James Etem, Jordan Etem Networks.

For more information, visit: https://www.jordanjamesetem.com/

Follow on Twitter – https://twitter.com/JordanEtem

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0330s2p-jordan-etem-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Jordan Etem Networks