LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 22, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY–the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique–presents an episode featuring Auckland, New Zealand, on May 22, 2023.



ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, AUCKLAND

Auckland, New Zealand, is a modern metropolis on the northern New Zealand island, surrounded by spectacular natural wonders and infused with Polynesian culture. The convergence of influences from the Western world with indigenous Maori traditions has transformed this city into a world-class destination unlike anywhere else on Earth.

Scientology’s roots in New Zealand extend back to 1955, when the Church of Scientology of Auckland was founded there as only the second Scientology Church in the world.

In this episode, viewers will not only visit some of the stunning landscapes that have helped this Pacific island paradise become one of the most sought-after locations for film and television productions, but they will also tour the historic Church itself.

The building is a landmark site originally established in 1844, which later served as the Trinity Methodist Theological College to train theologians who would later carry out missions throughout the Pacific Rim. And today it is where Scientologists are working to keep this diverse and unique island culture thriving well into the future.

ABOUT THE SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK:

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

