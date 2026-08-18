JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the July 2026 results for its planned capital project spending report covering the Food and Beverage industry, with research confirming 51 new projects tracked during the month. This figure marks a pullback from recent highs, bringing activity back in line with levels last seen in May. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization projects.



Image caption: July 2026 Retreats to May Levels with 51 New Food and Beverage Planned Projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities – 30 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 25 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 12 New Projects

Expansion – 6 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 30 New Projects

Plant Closing – 6 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

California – 4

Florida – 3

Illinois – 3

Massachusetts – 3

New York – 3

Texas – 3

Wisconsin – 3

Georgia – 2

Indiana – 2

Minnesota – 2

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of July, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), who is investing $103 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in DECATUR, IL. They have recently received approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

FLORIDA:

Specialty food ingredient mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a processing and distribution facility in ZEPHYRHILLS, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Poultry processing company is planning to invest $87 million for the expansion of their processing facility in KIDRON, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSISSIPPI:

Bakery company is planning to invest $70 million for the construction of a 140,000 sf processing facility on Cloverleaf Dr. in MADISON, MS. The project includes the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 116,000 sf processing facility in GLUCKSTADT, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

COLORADO:

Food processing company is planning to invest $50 million for the construction of a 70,000 sf processing and warehouse facility in COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early Fall 2027, with completion slated for Summer 2028.

NEW YORK:

Winery is planning to invest $47 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a processing facility at 8260 Pleasant Valley Rd. in HAMMONDSPORT, NY. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2026.

MISSOURI:

Specialty food product mfr. is planning to invest $33 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 102,000 sf processing facility at 3850 Millstone Pkwy in ST. CHARLES, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.

TEXAS

Beverage company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 1 million sf distribution center at 950 N. I-45 in HUTCHINS, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Agricultural commodities and food processing and supply chain company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 989,000 sf distribution center in MEMPHIS, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Beverage company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 915,000 sf processing and warehouse facility at 9201 N. Frontage Rd. in FAIRLAND, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Canned beverage mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 258,000 sf warehouse at 25470 Springbrook Ave. in SANTA CLARITA, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

Learn more:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc