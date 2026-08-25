Capital Is Moving in July 2026 in the Midwest. 129 Industrial Projects Signal a Region Rebuilding Its Manufacturing Core

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital investment across the Midwest held strong through July 2026, with new construction, facility expansion, equipment modernization, and plant renovation activity spanning key industries including food, metals, aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment and plastics. Our research team tracked 129 new industrial, manufacturing, and supply chain facility projects across the Midwest, says Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.



Image caption: Capital investment across the Midwest held strong through July 2026.

The collective states continue to show momentum in site selection, plant expansion, and economic development activity. Leading projects include a $155 million electrical component manufacturing renovation in Ohio, a $103 million agricultural processing upgrade in Illinois, and a $90 million industrial equipment facility in Michigan.

The following are selected highlights on new industrial and manufacturing construction news across the Midwest region:

MIDWEST MANUFACTURING PROJECTS — BY PROJECT CATEGORY

Manufacturing/Production — 60 (46%)

Industrial Warehouse — 45 (34%)

Processing — 25 (19%)

Power/Energy/Oil & Gas — 6 (4%)

Distribution — 3 (2%)

Data Center — 2 (1%)

Metals, aerospace and industrial equipment led the Midwest manufacturing subsectors in July as also noted in the Cushman & Wakefield’s Midwest Industrial Speculative Construction Report.

MIDWEST MANUFACTURING PROJECT ACTIVITY – BY SUBSECTORS

Food & Beverage — 14 (11%)

Metals/Metal Fabrication — 13 (10%)

Construction Materials/Concrete — 10 (7%)

Aerospace & Defense — 10 (7%)

Warehouse/Logistics — 10 (7%)

Industrial Equipment/Machinery — 9 (6%)

Plastics & Composites — 7 (5%)

SOUTHEAST MANUFACTURING — BY PROJECT LOCATION

Ohio — 24

Indiana — 20

Michigan — 20

Illinois — 15

Wisconsin — 14

Missouri — 10

Minnesota — 7

Iowa — 7

Kansas — 5

Nebraska — 4

South Dakota — 3

MIDWEST MANUFACTURING — BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

Equipment Upgrade — 65 (50%)

Renovation — 51 (39%)

New Construction — 37 (28%)

Expansion — 32 (24%)

Relocation — 20 (15%)

Closing — 5 (3%)

SOUTHEAST MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES IN DEMAND

96%: Compressed Air Systems

93%: HVAC Equipment, Mechanical Construction, Networking/Security Equipment

89%: Lighting, Fire Protection Equipment

73%: Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Lift Trucks, Building Construction/Renovation, Loading Dock Equipment

64%: Conveyors, Heat Exchangers, Cranes and Hoists, Control Systems & Instrumentation

55%: Floor Coatings, Air Emissions Control Equipment, Packaging Equipment

TOP TRACKED INDUSTRIAL & MANUFACTURING PROJECTS IN THE MIDWEST

IOWA:

Precision machining and metal fabrication company is planning to invest $16 million for a 30,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ILLINOIS:

Agricultural processing company is planning to invest $103 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in IL. They have recently received approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Copper rod manufacturer is planning to invest $32 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing and office facility in IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.

KANSAS:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $8 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

Industrial equipment manufacturer is planning to invest $90 million for the construction of an 840,000 sf manufacturing, warehouse, and research facility in MI. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.

MINNISOTA:

Seat cover distributor is planning to invest $7.3 million for the construction of a 55,000 sf warehouse and office facility in MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will relocate a portion of their operation upon completion.

MISSOURI:

Specialty food product manufacturer is planning to invest $33 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 102,000 sf processing facility in MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.

NEBRASKA:

Meat processing company is planning to close their processing facility in NE. They plan to cease all operations in late August 2026.

OHIO:

Electrical component manufacturer is planning to invest $155 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 350,000 sf manufacturing facility in OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2028.

WISCONSIN:

Disposable paper tableware manufacturer is planning to invest $65 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in WI by 86,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2027.

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

The largest project tracked in the Midwest region last month was Amazon Web Services AWS, a cloud computing service provider. The company is planning to invest $10 billion for the construction of a data center campus in MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2032.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc