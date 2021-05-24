LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Carbon Monoxide monitoring for indoor safety has never been more important, as schools, restaurants and work places are beginning re-opening efforts. Over the past 15 months, Forensics Detectors has been dedicated in offering carbon dioxide monitoring products for COVID-19 preparedness planning. These detectors are specifically designed for indoor spaces such as classrooms, gyms and offices.



PHOTO CAPTION: Jumbo Carbon Dioxide Monitor by Forensics Detectors.

They have adjustable alarm settings to allow users to be compliant with the California Assembly Bill AB 841 CO2 monitoring requirements which mandates CO2 indoor air quality monitoring to reduce COVID-19 transmission and infection risk.

For many years, carbon dioxide measurements have been used to better understand the airflow and mixing in indoor structures that helps guide the design of cooling, heating, and ventilation systems. High CO2 levels indoors is tied to poor health and lack of fresh air entering an indoor space. Numerous studies have shown links between high CO2 levels and high concentration of airborne bacteria and viruses. Variables such as air exchange rates and exposure times are correlated to and probability of respiratory infections. Hence CO2 monitoring acts as valid proxy. People exhale CO2 when they breathe. The CO2 gas accumulates, especially when an indoor space is not well ventilated, allowing CO2 levels to increase far above the baseline outdoor levels.

Some have gone one step further, mandating indoor CO2 monitoring. For example, the California Assembly Bill AB 841 requires classrooms to monitor CO2 and provide an alert when the carbon dioxide levels in the classroom have surpassed 1100 ppm. To help, Forensics Detectors was one of the first companies to pivot and offer consumers a variety of CO2 monitor that fit the bill. Today, Forensics Detectors is launching its JUMBO version, that allows indoor occupants to see the CO2 levels from a distance, helping the visually impaired and providing greater viewability, particularly in large public indoor spaces to help with customer confidence and to assure good public safety.

“Carbon Dioxide monitoring means extra safety, something we have taken for granted over the many years, and only now with COVID-19 are we aware of the importance of monitoring CO2 to help prevent airborne pathogen transmission,” Dr. Koz, founder and chief engineer, Forensics Detectors, says. “CO2 is exhaled with aerosols containing pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 from COVID-19 infected people and can be used as a proxy of virus concentrations in the indoor air as recently discovered by leading researchers.”

The new JUMBO carbon dioxide monitor uses a generic USB cable for power and battery recharge. This version is great for large spaces or rooms such as classrooms, buses, churches, indoor public spaces such as libraries and public administration offices.

