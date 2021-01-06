LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As more and more businesses, schools and other public indoor spaces prepare to open up, they’re working to not only be effective, but compliant too. Forensics Detectors works to solve both challenges with the recent launch of its first carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors for COVID-19 preparedness planning. These monitors are specifically designed for indoor spaces such as classrooms, gyms and offices. They’re also compliant with the California Assembly Bill AB 841 CO2 monitoring requirements which mandates CO2 indoor air quality monitoring to reduce COVID-19 transmission and infection risk.

The bill requires classrooms to monitor CO2 and provide an alert when the carbon dioxide levels in the classroom have exceeded 1,100 ppm. Forensics Detectors has two new carbon dioxide monitors that fit the bill – two versions of Model C02000 – a USB charger version and a direct plug-in version.

“Carbon Dioxide monitoring is becoming an imperative part of COVID-19 preparedness planning,” Dr. Koz, founder and chief engineer, Forensics Detectors, says. “CO2 is exhaled with aerosols containing pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 from COVID-19 infected people and can be used as a proxy of virus concentrations in the indoor air as shown by the University of Colorado and Harvard School of Public Health.”

The CO2000 USB charger version uses a generic USB cable for power and battery recharge. This version is great for mobile battery operation. The CO2000 wall plug-in version plugs directly into a wall power outlet and operates from 110V, so users can simply plug it in and forget about it. If the indoor level of CO2 exceeds 1100 ppm, an LED alarm will sound.

About Forensics Detectors

Since he was 10-years old, founder and chief engineer of Forensics Detectors, Dr. Koz, had an interest in electronic systems. He studied electronic engineering in college and was invited to become a technical member of the graduate Sensor Technology Laboratory at RMIT University. During his tenure, he designed and developed smoke analyzers, infra-red gas and toxic gas sensors and interlock systems. He continued to invent many sensors and systems during his Ph.D. studies until his next breakthrough – the world’s first vehicle carbon monoxide sensor system to prevent driver fatigue and suicides.

During his doctoral studies, he traveled around the world three times presenting his inventions and ideas at international conferences and to private industry. He received scholarships and awards for his work developing alcohol breathalyzers, combustion analyzers and ozone sensors.

He met his wife on a conference trip to Greece and the couple soon settled in Los Angeles where he accepted a position as an engineering professor at UCLA. While there, he developed and commercialized nanotechnology for sensing, communications and computing working closely with the U.S. semiconductor and defense industries.

Dr. Koz became a sought-after expert consultant for legal cases involving toxic gas detection and learned that there was an open niche for products that could prevent toxic gas exposure injuries. As a result, in 2017, he established Forensics Detectors to offer consumers affordable and innovative gas detectors, meters and analyzers.

Today, the company designs, develops, manufactures and sources products that meet strict technical requirements.

