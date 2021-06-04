AUSTIN, Texas and VANCOUVER, B.C., June 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kalyagen® and Intelicure Health Inc. announced today that they have entered into an agreement to promote and distribute throughout Canada STEMREGEN®, a natural stem cell enhancer documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM).

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Intelicure to distribute STEMREGEN in Canada,” said Christian Drapeau, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen®. “This will help us deliver on our mission to bring the well-documented health benefits of stem cells to as wide an audience as possible.”

The link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases has been well-studied with numerous degenerative conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, pulmonary diseases, erectile dysfunction, and kidney disease. Increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair or improve the course of disease formation in cases of acute myocardial infarction and many other degenerative conditions.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Kalyagen to introduce STEMREGEN to Canada,” said Meena Boparai, CEO of Intelicure. “We’ve been targeting many of the same health issues with other natural products, and we expect that STEMREGEN will be very popular with Canadians seeking to improve their overall health and wellness with the proven benefits of stem cells.”

“Having working with the Intelicure team in the past, bringing both companies together to help promote, market and distribute STEMREGEN was a very special honor,” said Herbert Dogan, CMO of Kalyagen®.

STEMREGEN® is a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support ESCM and increase the number of circulating stem cells, supporting the natural ability of the body to repair and stay healthy. Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight clinical studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double- blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.

About Kalyagen

Kalyagen® was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller Cracking the Stem Cell Code. Kalyagen® is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life. STEMREGEN® is the first product developed by Kalyagen®. STEMREGEN® is a unique blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization and provide other health benefits. For more information, please visit our Website: https://www.kalyagen.com/.

About Intelicure

Intelicure Health Inc. (“Intelicure”) is a Canadian health and wellness company that is focused on combining key plant-based ingredients with leading edge technology to develop dietary supplements that maximize health benefits, by providing improved bioavailability over an extended-release period. Intelicure has identified three essential contributors to proactively maintaining a healthy lifestyle and concentrated its efforts on obtaining various product formulations containing CBD, Stem Cell support and Mushroom ingredients, all with a high level of efficacy and bioavailability.

Disclaimer: None of the statements contained in this press release have been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The products and information in the release are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

