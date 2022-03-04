AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kalyagen is pleased to announce that it will be attending and hosting a booth (#215) at the upcoming South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Wellness Expo. The Wellness Expo is open to all SXSW Badges and is free and open to the public from March 12-13, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center in Exhibit Halls 1 & 2.

“We have been focused on the international and overall U.S. markets,” said Christian Drapeau, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen. “SXSW will be a perfect opportunity to present STEMREGEN to our home-town Austin community and the wider SXSW audience.”

STEMREGEN® is a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM). Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.

“The link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases has been well studied with numerous degenerative conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, pulmonary diseases, erectile dysfunction, and kidney disease,” continued Mr. Drapeau. “From a therapeutic standpoint, increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair or improve the course of disease formation in many degenerative conditions and overall health and well-being.”

About Kalyagen

Austin-based Kalyagen® was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller “Cracking the Stem Cell Code.” Kalyagen® is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life.

STEMREGEN® is the first stem cell enhancer product developed by Kalyagen®. STEMREGEN® is a unique blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization and provide other health benefits.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.kalyagen.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Biomics, LLC (dba Kalyagen®)

Herbert Dogan, Chief Marketing Officer (310-433-8072)

hgd@kalyagen.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@kalyagen #kalyagen #stemregen #stemcells #stemregeneffect #stemthetideoftime #stemthetide #sxsw #wellnessexpo

DISCLAIMER:

None of the statements contained in this press release have been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The products and information in the release are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

RELATED LINKS:

https://www.kalyagen.com/ingredients/

https://www.kalyagen.com/cardiovascular-system/

News Source: Kalyagen