AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kalyagen is pleased to announce the successful product registration of STEMREGEN® in Spain. This announcement coincides with Christian Drapeau’s, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen, trip to Madrid, Spain last week to speak at the IV Jornadas Internacionales Otto H. Warburg symposium at the NH Madrid Príncipe de Vergara.

Mr. Drapeau also visited Miguel Garber, MD, Vice Chairman of the Spanish Society of Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy regarding the ongoing multicenter clinical trial, “The Effect of Stemregen and Adipose Stroma Vascular Fraction (SVF) Either Individually or in Combination in Patient With Heart Failure,” to evaluate the use of stem cell therapies in patients suffering from heart failure. STEMREGEN® is a natural stem cell enhancer documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM). Dr. Garber will be the primary contact in Europe for STEMREGEN®.

“We are delighted that we will now be able to offer STEMREGEN to the people of Spain. The link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases has been well studied with numerous degenerative conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, pulmonary diseases, erectile dysfunction, and kidney disease,” said Christian Drapeau. “From a therapeutic standpoint, increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair or improve the course of disease formation in cases of acute myocardial infarction and many other degenerative conditions.”

The trial, whose first phase is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022, aims to evaluate the effect of ESCM in cases of heart failure. Study participants will be evaluated over several months, at which times their NYHA functional classification and echocardiographic parameters will be assessed.

STEMREGEN® is a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support ESCM. Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double- blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.

More information about the clinical trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04515537.

About Kalyagen

Kalyagen™ was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller Cracking the Stem Cell Code. Kalyagen is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life. STEMREGEN® is the first stem cell enhancer product developed by Kalyagen™. STEMREGEN® is a unique blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization and provide other health benefits. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.kalyagen.com/.

About Miguel Garber

Miguel Garber over 32 years experience in Internal medicine and cardiology, with expertise in regenerative medicine, training and education, research. He has more than 14 years working with Stem Cells, Therapeutics Department of American Medical Information Group and Clinica Quirurgica Quantum. Medical Director of Regenerative Medicine Madrid, Professor of Master in Regenerative Medicine and Scholarly Journals Editor. Vice-chairman – Sociedad Española de Medicina Regenerativa y Terapia Celular. Dr. Garber can be reached at mggarber@gmail.com.

CONTACT:

Biomics, LLC (dba Kalyagen™)

Herbert Dogan, Chief Marketing Officer (310-433-8072)

hgd@kalyagen.com

Social media: @kalyagen #stemthetideoftime #stemthetide

Disclaimer: None of the statements contained in this press release have been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The products and information in the release are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

News Source: Kalyagen