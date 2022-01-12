DENVER, Colo., Jan 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — January news from the Industry Group and the Kiosk Association: NRF is coming up this weekend and we are hopeful our retail facial payment finalist takes home the “Best Payment Innovation” award. The transactions and enrollment numbers certainly justify it.

We also thank Jim Kruper with KioWare who is managing the booth. Stop by and see contactless self-order, assistive technology ala McDonalds and the new Ingenico Self-4000 terminal. He is featured on our portal page on NRF — NRF Big Show #1606.

Big legal ADA news is Quest Diagnostics got very bad news on two fronts. The class action part will drive remedial actions across the entire country, and all units. That originally inexpensive kiosk has the definite possibility now of turning out to be an expensive choice.

For the upcoming DSE show in Vegas/March, besides hoping COVID will subside, we are hoping to show a cool 4K 85-inch demo deployed recently at super major retailer (they sell staples?). At NRA our odds are pretty good we will have the Samsung “KMA” kiosk in our booth (running Nanonation partner software). We are in the Tech Pavilion.

New Gold sponsors – FEC POS — now entering self-checkout (SCO) kiosk market. American Kiosks – offices here in Colorado. Custom projects is prime competency.

KIOSKS

* Self-Checkout Kiosks by FEC

* ADA Kiosk Quest Diagnostics Update + Walmart Blind Access

* Olea Kiosks Names Director of Sales

DIGITAL SIGNAGE

* Message from Brad Gleeson — Digital Signage Tradeshow

* Video of Latest Starbucks..oops I mean 7-Eleven Digital Menus

* OLED Display Solution 30 Percent Brighter Than Standard OLED — LG

* LG taps DSP Concepts for voice command recognition

* Redbox Digital Signage Kiosks Coming Soon!

RETAIL

* Autonomous Robots – Sidewalk Robot with Uber and 7-Eleven

* Autonomous Robots Airport Food Delivery Robot

* Restaurant Market Report – Investment in 2022 includes tech, real estate

* Drive Thru Technology – McDonalds Sells Platform to IBM

OTHER SEGMENTS (E.G., HOSPITALITY)

* Hotel chain converts Windows PCs to Chrome OS

* Linux Developer for Kiosks – Raspberry PI developer for Kiosks

* Accessibility Trends For Internet Access – Desktops and Mobiles – 2022 – What will be considered accessible?

