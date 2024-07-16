WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) had a nice surprise finding new ultra-slim LCDs for wayfinding (59mm mounted – well under ADA limit of 101), see post below and yes we have pricing. Robots show up with Miso and Flippy. We have added 15 electronic locker configurations. Trade shows are still in swing. Free passes and invites apply to restaurant operators.



Image caption: Group meet at Six Flags with Pyramid Computer and Zahdan.

HERE IS OUR LIST:

FEATURE:

Amusement Parks. The typical park has ticketing terminals, digital signage screens and probably 30 restaurants. Mostly unattended self-service which is what we do. Six Flags closed their merger with Cedar Fair on July 1st. There are now 42 parks.

Our post includes relevant merger info, pictures, plus a very nice letter from the CTO praising one of our members for the exceptional partnership. Read more: https://kioskindustry.org/six-flags-cedar-fair-news-merger-and-ticket-kiosks/

MOST POPULAR:

POSTS:

ONLINE DATABASES FREE TO BROWSE:

Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

About Kiosk Industry:

Kiosk Industry is the source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a “co-op” of over 700 companies.

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads). Learn more: https://kma.global/

Thanks to the companies who make this possible: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Craig Keefner

EMAIL: craig.keefner @ gmail.com

PHONE: 720-324-1837

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association