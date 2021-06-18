DENVER, Colo., June 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Unattended Self-Service and Kiosk Association is participating in two major upcoming events for Retail and Restaurants in the next week – NRF Retail Converge and CREATE by Nations Restaurant News. Learn from speakers such as CVS, Walgreens, Macys, Alibaba and others at Retail Converge. CREATE speakers include Yum! Brands, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Dominos and many more. Retail Converge begins next week and CREATE has just launched.

In other news for the Association a resource page for Assistive Technology is now available listing provider companies, noted consequences for not providing and additional resources. A companion page covering the latest Legal News is now available. This page is a running log with personal commentary on legal, privacy and patent situations. We keep track of legal news that affects the unattended self-service market.

Examples this week include the lawsuit against McDonalds for improper use of biometric data and a class action suit against over 125 Wendy’s franchisees for ADA violation. Learn about PPI which is how we abbreviate Prosecution Probability Index. Our new DOJ is expressing interest in cases never before expressed.

