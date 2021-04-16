DENVER, Colo., April 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — National Restaurant Association has launched Show To Go and the Kiosk Association is a participant. The online show runs thru August 2021. We have eight showcases online: QSR Self-Order, Touchless Controls, Outdoor Menu Boards, ClearConnect full suite solution, Restaurant Kiosks, gigantic digital signage (LVCC), large digital signs and touchscreens. April 21 is a casual “Ask An Expert” web session for ADA and PCI, and there are Special Offers as well. For reference, we are also doing NRF Converge Retail in June which will be interesting.

Data Reports — this month is the lengthy 2021 Self-Service Market Research report [140 pgs], the NRA 2021 State of the Industry [26 pgs], and the NRN Top 200 report. Contact any of our Gold sponsors for a copy of any: Olea, KioWare, Pyramid Computer, Frank Mayer, Nanonation, KIOSK Information Systems, KioskGroup, Vispero, Zebra, AUO, 22Miles, Honeywell, and LG Electronics Business Solutions, and Panasonic Restaurant Solutions.

ADA Accessibility News — New court decision on Winn-Dixie web accessibility + background on Coca-Cola drink station decision and case.

PCI and EMV — We’ve fielded several questions regarding PCI Compliance for CATs and kiosks so it seems a good time for us to provide some updated info. Thanks to Rob at UCP and Bruce with Ingenico.

We are also covering the benefits and drawbacks of using QR codes for payment (Ingenico blog series)

Latest Posts

Notable Links:

Updated McDonalds Menuboards Failures – Isotropic-like failures — sometimes it is as simple as NOT changing a filter

McDonalds News

Visit kiosk industry, KMA.global, Retail Automation, Digital Business and Thinclient for more information.

LINKS for more information:

https://kioskindustry.org/

https://kma.global/

https://retailsystems.org/

https://digitalbusiness.us/

https://thinclient.org/

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association