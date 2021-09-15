DENVER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — September news for the Kiosk Association. InfoComm (AVIXA) is the biggest digital signage AV show in the U.S. KMA is an official media partner. See a list of exhibitors and information. We have rated this as a “green light” for safety given the safety protocols exceed the recommended CDC guidelines.

October 27-29 is the date and yes we have free passes. Contact craig@catareno.com for more info. Samsung is main sponsor. Also Blackmagic Design and Crestron.

CREATE in Denver this October, begins 10/4 and ends 10/6. We have a limited number of free passes and also free invites to the MenuMaster Awards festivities (hundreds of restaurant leaders meet and greet, enjoying free food and drinks at Mile High). As part of CREATE you can view interactive session with Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick on restaurant growth strategies. Other speakers include Blaze Pizza, Chipolte, Popeyes, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chicken Salad Chick, Bloomin Brands, Checkers & Rallys, True Food, McDonalds, Yum! Brands, Domino’s Pizza, Wingstop, Wendys, Hissho Sushi, & Applebee’s Grill & Bar. Contact craig@catareno.com for more info.

M-Enabling Summit in Arlington, VA — Sachin Dev Pavithran, Executive Director U.S. Access Board will be delivering the keynote. We have a table and you can visit with Laura and Matt of Vispero. Contact craig@catareno.com for more info.

NRF in New York in January — preparations are underway for our booth for NRF (and also NRA in Chicago)

NEWS THIS MONTH

* Learn About our Sponsors – Intel Corporation and Restaurant Kiosks

* Wayfinding Kiosks – Shoptalk Deploy Acquire Digital’s Wayfinding Technology

* New For Sale Items – 24″ Elotouch Touchscreens – Intellitouch – $300

* Product Brief — Self-Order Kiosks + Universal Tablet Enclosure by Star Micronics

* NRF 2022 Update – Health Policy – Retail Kiosk Event

* ADA Kiosk – FAR Finally Incorporates Revised Section 508

* Kiosk Accessibility – McDonald’s Onboard with adding Access for Blind and Low Vision

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS

* Take our Google Forms 2 minute survey and add your company to our upcoming 2022 Market Report: https://forms.gle/pEjEpfYXWyp8ZZLN9

* Vaccine Passport and Vaccine Passport kiosks

* KMA PCI EMV Credit Card Reader Update – Ingenico v6 preview

* ADA Kiosk Checklist 14 Point (Free) – https://kioskindustry.org/regulatory-checklist-for-kiosks-14-point-ada-accessibility-and-pci/

