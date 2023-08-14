WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA): Our features — We have running wrap on upcoming tradeshows such as IAAPA Orlando, DSE in Vegas and NRF. NRF is doing a new Food Service Innovation Zone this year and we are a sponsor. At IAAPA we will have two premium outdoor ticketing kiosks featuring wristband dispensing. Kiosk terminal costs are falling. Now we have mainstream Linux hardware and software from KioWare and Elo. This month a couple of articles on evolution of avatars and conversational AI.



Image Caption: IAAPA Orlando.

ADA — September is ADA Committee call. In advance, we are finishing up a consensus resource article on ADA and the disabled/impaired population (worldwide). You are welcome to send me comments. Worth noting the NPRM by DOJ on websites and mobile apps.

People — Well, it appears that the venerable globetrotter Ed Crowley has settled into a new position with AAG Consulting led by Stuart Armstrong (new sponsor). Congrats to AAG and Ed.

Profiled this month:

Update on Panasonic drive-thru solutions. If you need superior technology for your restaurant, look at Panasonic. A reminder from UCP Inc. that the Ingenico iUC285 is being retired in 2024. That unit has been the standard unit for all kiosks. Ingenico is a two-year Gold sponsor for KMA.

News 8/14/2023:

