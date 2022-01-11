SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that KJ Stephens has joined the firm as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Practice.

In his new position with EPIC, Stephens will be responsible for bringing new client relationships to EPIC. He will develop health and welfare plan strategies for his clients and deploy the EPIC team and resources needed to meet client goals. He will create strategies that take clients’ benefits to a high performing level.

Reporting to Robyn Pawlo, Executive Managing Principal, NorCal Employee Benefits, Stephens will work from the firm’s Rancho Cordova, CA office. He joins EPIC from the Leavitt Group where he was an employee benefits consultant.

“We are excited to have KJ join the EPIC family. HIs integrity, enthusiasm and strong record of advocating for his clients will be an excellent fit with EPIC’s culture,” commented Pawlo. “We look forward to supporting KJ’s continued business growth with our expanded Client Services Platform and through collaboration with his new EPIC team.”

Kevin Harnetiaux, Territory President, Northern California, commented, “KJ will be an outstanding addition to our team and will help us continue to build our employee benefits expertise in the Northern California territory.”

Stephens graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from California Baptist University, and attained a Master’s degree from Azusa Pacific University. He was born and raised in Southern California, and enjoys being outdoors, camping, coaching his kids’ teams, and spending time with family.

KJ Stephens

kj.stephens@epicbrokers.com

Phone: 916-244-1089

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.

Learn more at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

