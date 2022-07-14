JACKSON, Miss., July 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KLLM Transport Services (KLLM), one of the leading temperature-controlled, truckload carriers in North America, has acquired refrigerated transporter Quest Global Inc., located in Cartersville, Georgia.



“The acquisition of Quest Global Inc. will enhance KLLM’s premium service offerings now with expedited, temperature-controlled shipping nationwide,” KLLM CEO Jim Richards said. “Quest Global Inc. has been a well-run, safety driven company for years. Their culture and values are a great fit with our family of companies, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the KLLM family.”

The expedited, team-driven temperature-controlled operation will continue to run out of the Cartersville, GA., location and be branded as KLLM Expedited Services. It adds to KLLM’s currently offered core-services of Over-the-Road, Regional, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Logistics.

“Building Quest Global, Inc. has been my life’s work, and I could not have found a better home than KLLM for the Quest family,” said Jason Dickerson, CEO of Quest Global. “Within five minutes of meeting Jim Richards I knew KLLM was a perfect fit because of their family values, respect for their employees, and dedication to providing the best customer service possible. As a family-oriented company, my goal was to find the best home for our people for years to come, and I look forward to being part of the team to ensure a smooth transition.”

This is the latest addition for KLLM in their ongoing growth strategy in the temperature-controlled shipping sector.

KLLM Expedited Services will also complement the full menu of refrigerated transportation services offered by the entire KLLM family of companies, which includes LTL carrier Frozen Food Express, time-sensitive same-day expedited carrier Koolshot Expedited, and KLLM’s rapidly expanding intermodal division that services ramps across the country.

With 60 years of exceptional service, KLLM partners with some of the largest brands in America each day within the lower 48 states and with service into Mexico. To learn more about KLLM please visit https://www.kllm.com/.

About KLLM Transportation Services:

KLLM Transportation Services (KLLM) is one of the largest and most prestigious truckload, temperature-controlled carriers in North America with services also into Mexico. Headquartered in Jackson, Miss., KLLM offers a range of transportation solutions including Over-the-Road (OTR), Regional, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Logistics. KLLM delivers unrivaled service to some of North America’s largest brands each day and has done so for 60 years since its founding in 1962. You can learn more about KLLM by visiting https://www.kllm.com/.

