JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KLLM Transport Services (KLLM), one of the leading temperature-controlled, truckload carriers in North America, announced today the largest comprehensive pay and compensation increase in company history.

“KLLM drivers have been nothing short of remarkable over the last few years through some challenging times in the transportation industry. They’ve stepped up to the plate every time they’ve been asked to keep food on the shelves and stores stocked,” said Jim Richards, KLLM President and CEO. “We are thrilled to pass along the largest pay increase in company history starting in February and the response from our current drivers has already been tremendous. Our leadership has taken feedback and put it into action with not only increasing driver wages, but also moving to practical miles, paid time off, and higher guaranteed weekly pay options.”

Every Over-the-Road (OTR) and Regional company driver and independent contractor leased on with KLLM across the country will receive a pay and compensation increase in February with OTR company drivers set to see the highest cents per mile bump of almost 33 percent. KLLM Driving Academy students coming out of training have the option to go company driver or independent contractor immediately and will also see their earning potential jump 33 percent.

Regional company drivers and independent contractors will see their pay and compensation rise 10 to 16 percent in February with every regional company driver position in the company having a guaranteed weekly minimum pay option.

“Guaranteed minimum weekly pay options is something we implemented over the last year and have now rolled out nationwide to our regional company drivers keeping their wages more predictable,” said Richards. “If available to drive, they know exactly how much they’ll bring home each week versus having the ups and downs that can occur in some instances.”

Paid earned time off for OTR company drivers will also be implemented soon where drivers who have earned home time will now be paid for the days they’re off the road.

“The men and women on the road for KLLM each day will always be our greatest asset and this announcement today is driver-focused with their wants and needs in mind,” said Richards. “Paid home time focuses on drivers and their families, and we’re pleased to offer that to our OTR company drivers. They’ll now be paid while spending time off the road with their loved ones.”

With more than 55 years of exceptional service, KLLM partners with some of the largest brands in America each day within the lower 48 states and with service into Mexico.

To learn more about KLLM please visit https://www.kllm.com/.

About KLLM Transportation Services

KLLM Transportation Services (KLLM) is one of the largest and most prestigious truckload, temperature-controlled carriers in North America with services also into Mexico. Headquartered in Jackson, Miss., KLLM offers a range of transportation solutions including Over-the-Road (OTR), Regional, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Logistics. KLLM delivers unrivaled service to some of North America’s largest brands each day and has done so for more than 55 years since its founding in 1962. You can learn more about KLLM by visiting https://www.kllm.com/.

MULTIMEDIA

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0119-s2p-kllmtruck-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: KLLM Transport Services Announces Largest Driver Pay Increase in Company History.

News Source: KLLM Transport Services