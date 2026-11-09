STUDIO CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kord Fire Protection is highlighting the importance of monthly fire extinguisher inspections and annual maintenance for commercial properties, emphasizing the role of routine checks in identifying damaged, discharged or improperly maintained equipment.



Image caption: Fire Extinguisher after a recent annual inspection (Kord Fire Protection).

Portable fire extinguishers are often the first available response equipment for small fires. However, an extinguisher is only useful when it is accessible, properly charged, in suitable condition and appropriate for the potential fire hazards in its location.

UNDERSTANDING MONTHLY INSPECTIONS AND ANNUAL MAINTENANCE

In California, Title 19 regulations require portable fire extinguishers to be manually inspected at least monthly or monitored through an approved electronic system. Monthly visual inspections can generally be performed by a building owner, occupant or authorized representative and should be documented.

During a monthly inspection, personnel should confirm that each extinguisher is in its designated location, unobstructed and accessible. Other items to check include the pressure gauge, tamper seal, safety pin, hose, nozzle, operating instructions and signs of physical damage, corrosion or leakage. Any deficiencies should be addressed promptly.

Annual maintenance is a more detailed examination of the extinguisher’s mechanical components, extinguishing agent and expelling mechanism. In California, companies servicing portable fire extinguishers must be licensed by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, with individuals performing service required to hold the appropriate registration.

“Monthly inspections help identify visible problems, but they do not replace professional annual maintenance,” said Darius Kordabadi, CEO of Kord Fire Protection. “Both are important parts of keeping extinguishers properly maintained and ready when needed.”

Certain extinguishers also require additional maintenance, including six-year internal maintenance procedures and hydrostatic testing at intervals determined by extinguisher type and applicable regulations. Maintenance requirements can vary depending on the equipment and its service history.

FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE FOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

Kord Fire Protection provides fire extinguisher inspection and maintenance services for commercial, industrial, government and other facilities throughout Southern California. Services include monthly inspections, annual maintenance, recharging, replacement, six-year maintenance, hydrostatic testing and fire extinguisher training.

The company also offers walk-in fire extinguisher service at its Studio City facility, providing inspection, maintenance, recharging and replacement options for businesses and members of the public.

Property owners and facility managers can learn more about fire extinguisher inspection, testing and certification services. Additional information about applicable standards is available through the company’s NFPA codes and guidelines resource center. California licensing and service requirements can also be reviewed through the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Extinguisher Program.

Kord Fire Protection encourages businesses to review their extinguisher inventory, maintain inspection records and establish a consistent schedule for monthly inspections and annual professional maintenance.

ABOUT KORD FIRE PROTECTION

Kord Fire Protection provides fire protection services for commercial, industrial, retail, government and multifamily properties across Southern California. Its services include fire extinguisher inspection and maintenance, fire sprinkler systems, fire alarms, fire suppression systems and other fire protection solutions. https://kordfire.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Hawley

Kord Fire Protection

Phone: (800) 918-8978

Email: Christopher@kordfire.com

LOGO link for media: https://kordfire.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/KORD-LOGO-FINAL-CROP-768×318.webp

News Source: Kord Fire Protection