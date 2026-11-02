STUDIO CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kord Fire Protection is highlighting the importance of routine fire pump churn testing, a required maintenance activity that helps commercial property owners and facility managers evaluate fire pump operation between annual flow tests.



Image caption: Kord Fire Protection Outlines Weekly and Monthly Fire Pump Churn Testing.

A churn test, also called a no-flow test, involves operating a fire pump without delivering water through the system’s test outlets. The test helps verify that the pump starts and runs, while allowing personnel to observe operating pressure and identify potential issues such as leaks, unusual noise, vibration or abnormal readings.

WEEKLY AND MONTHLY TESTING REQUIREMENTS

Under NFPA 25, the frequency of fire pump no-flow testing depends on the type of pump, system configuration and applicable requirements. Diesel engine-driven fire pumps generally require weekly testing. Electric motor-driven pumps may require weekly or monthly testing, depending on factors such as the installation and applicable exceptions.

California requirements and local enforcement should also be considered when determining the correct schedule for a specific property. Facility managers should confirm the applicable code edition and requirements with qualified fire protection professionals and the authority having jurisdiction.

“Routine testing helps identify potential problems before a fire emergency puts the system to the test,” said Darius Kordabadi, CEO of Kord Fire Protection. “It is important to follow the required schedule, document the results and address deficiencies promptly.”

During a churn test, qualified personnel review relevant pump and controller readings, check for abnormal operating conditions, and document the results. Any unusual readings or signs of malfunction should be evaluated and corrected as appropriate.

Churn testing is not a substitute for the annual fire pump flow test, which evaluates pump performance under flowing-water conditions. Both tests serve different purposes in an ongoing inspection, testing and maintenance program.

ELECTRICAL AND MECHANICAL RELIABILITY

Fire pumps may be driven by electric motors or diesel engines, and each configuration has specific operating and maintenance considerations. For electric-driven pumps, the condition of the power supply, controller and associated electrical components is an important part of overall reliability. Diesel-driven systems have additional engine-related requirements, including checks of relevant fuel, battery and cooling components.

Property owners can learn more about Kord Fire Protection’s fire pump services and review additional information through the company’s NFPA codes and guidelines resource center. An additional industry resource is available at FirePumps.org.

Kord Fire Protection encourages facility managers to review their fire pump testing schedules, maintain complete service records and work with qualified professionals to address deficiencies. Consistent inspection and testing help keep fire protection equipment in proper operating condition and support broader building fire protection plans.

ABOUT KORD FIRE PROTECTION

Kord Fire Protection provides fire protection services for commercial, industrial, retail and multifamily properties across Southern California. Services include fire pump inspection, testing and maintenance, along with fire sprinkler systems, fire alarms, extinguishers and other fire protection solutions. https://kordfire.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Hawley

Kord Fire Protection

Phone: (800) 918-8978

Email: info@kordfire.com

News Source: Kord Fire Protection