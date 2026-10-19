STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kord Fire Protection is highlighting the role of alarm monitoring in commercial buildings and offering three months of fire alarm monitoring at no charge to eligible new commercial customers under a qualifying agreement.



Image caption: Showcases our technicians setting up an alarm monitoring system (Kord Fire Protection).

Alarm monitoring helps connect building systems to an off-site monitoring station, allowing designated personnel to receive signals when an event or system issue occurs. Depending on the equipment installed, monitored systems may include fire alarms, security and intrusion alarms, elevator emergency communication systems, and other building alerts. Each system has different functions, so property owners should understand which events are monitored and how notifications are handled.

WHY ELECTRICAL RELIABILITY MATTERS

Monitoring depends on more than the alarm device itself. Control panels, backup batteries, wiring and communication pathways must function properly for signals to reach the monitoring station. Power interruptions, damaged connections or communication failures can affect system performance.

Building owners and facility managers should confirm that backup power is maintained, monitoring connections are operating properly, and required inspections, testing and repairs are kept up to date. Monitoring is an important part of an emergency plan, but it does not replace local alarms, system maintenance or other required fire protection measures.

“Reliable monitoring depends on having a system that can detect an event and communicate it,” said Darius Kordabadi, CEO of Kord Fire Protection. “Property owners should know what their systems monitor and make sure the equipment and connections are maintained.”

Electrical maintenance is another consideration for commercial properties. Kord Electric provides commercial and industrial electrical services, including preventive maintenance and electrical troubleshooting, helping businesses address issues that can affect building systems and operations.

Property owners can also review applicable requirements through Kord Fire Protection’s NFPA codes and guidelines resource center, which includes information on fire alarm and electrical standards. Requirements vary by building type, system and jurisdiction.

THREE MONTHS OF FIRE ALARM MONITORING

Kord Fire Protection is offering three months of fire alarm monitoring at no charge to eligible new commercial customers. The offer requires a qualifying three-year monitoring agreement and is subject to system qualification and site review.

Businesses with an existing fire alarm system, or those considering a change in monitoring providers, can learn more about the offer and request an assessment through Kord Fire Protection’s alarm monitoring services page.

The company encourages property owners and facility managers to review their current monitoring arrangements, confirm how alarm signals are handled, and address system or electrical issues before an emergency occurs.

ABOUT KORD FIRE PROTECTION

Kord Fire Protection provides fire protection services for commercial, industrial, retail and multifamily properties across Southern California. Its services include fire alarm monitoring, fire alarm systems, inspections, testing, maintenance and fire suppression solutions. https://kordfire.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Hawley

Kord Fire Protection

Phone: (800) 918-8978

Email: info@kordfire.com

News Source: Kord Fire Protection