NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With Niantic continuously updating its security, Pokémon GO users have a hard time using a Pokémon GO spoofer on iOS. Especially the occurrence of “Error 12” forces them to download a cracked version of a spoof location program for Pokémon, resulting in an account ban. “However, Tenorshare iAnyGo comes with a 0-ban foolproof solution against ‘Error 12.’ It features a Bluetooth hardware tech and a cooldown timer, both aiding in avoiding Pokémon GO account ban and tracking by Niantic,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson.



Image caption: Top Way to Spoof Pokemon Go in 3 Steps.

WHY IANYGO IS THE BEST POKÉMON GO SPOOFER?

Tenorshare iAnyGo is the best Pokémon GO spoofer and with good reason. It uses Bluetooth for safer spoofing on Pokémon GO on iPhone. Also, unlike a free Pokémon GO spoofer crack app which is not safe at all to use, iAnyGo doesn’t require installing a third-party or cracked app. It also comes with a cooldown timer that helps avoid frequent location changes which could lead to account bans.

HOW TO SPOOF IN POKÉMON GO WITHOUT BANNED OR ERROR 12?

iAnyGo Location Spoof offers various features that makes it a safer and reliable option than its competitors.

Here’s what it provides:

Safely change GPS location without jailbreak/rooting.

Works with all location-based apps: PoGo, MHN, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Play original games without errors (e.g., Error 12).

Auto-scan 2000+ PokéStops and Gyms in seconds.

Enjoy 360° GPS joystick and instant route creation.

Compatible with iPhone 16 and iOS 18 devices.

Saves route history, and features a cooldown timer.

Allows import/export of GPX routes.

Can create customized routes or movement.

Adjust moving speed, and bookmark favorite routes.

Plan better by zooming map in/out.

Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/ianygo-change-gps-location-iphone.html

HERE’S HOW TO SPOOF POKÉMON GO ON IPHONE WITH TENORSHARE IANYGO AND WITHOUT BAN OR “ERROR 12:”

Step 1: Run iAnyGo on your computer. Then, plug in your iPhone to same PC.

Step 2: Pick “Change Location” on iAnyGo. Choose a location on map to spoof your Pokémon GO game.

Video Guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byCLfhfQW84

HOW IANYGO ENSURES 0-BAN SECURITY FOR POKÉMON GO SPOOFING. WILL YOU FACE ERROR 12?

Compared to Bluetooth tools like iTools BT, which cost $73 and lack portability, Tenorshare iAnyGo is affordable, and avoids shipping complications. It comes with integrated Bluetooth hardware tech that bypasses Niantic’s anti-cheating system, offering a 0-ban foolproof solution for playing Pokémon GO. iAnyGo also won’t allow you to teleport or change location too often, so you won’t face “Error 12.”

About Tenorshare:

If you want to learn to spoof in Pokémon GO in 2024, Tenorshare iAnyGo offers the safest and easiest way to do that without account bans or “Error 12.” Using Bluetooth technology and a cooldown timer, it’s the best spoofer for Pokémon GO that ascertains smooth gameplay while avoiding Niantic’s tracking. As a trusted brand with 85+ million satisfied customers, Tenorshare provides secure purchases and reliable technical support worldwide.

More Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.