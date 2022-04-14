WOKING, U.K., April 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Text to Speech technology adoption is surging worldwide, driven by online education, businesses struggling to provide effective training to work-from-home employees, and companies adopting emerging technologies to communicate with customers. With the new integration interface, Narakeet aims to democratize access to high quality AI voices, making it possible for anyone to easily use text to speech functionality in their own applications.

The global text to speech market is expected to reach more than $7 billion over the next four years, according to Emergen Research. Based on deep neural networks and machine learning, modern text to speech processors can mimic human voice with incredible accuracy, but they can be complicated to set up and operate.

“Over the years we’ve accumulated one of the largest online collections of realistic text to speech voices, with everything from popular English dialects to Icelandic and Macedonian,” said Gojko Adzic, founder of Narakeet, “and we’ve been hearing from other application developers that they would love to get the same high quality of voices but within their software.”

Narakeet is a text-to-speech video maker that turns Powerpoint slides into narrated videos. Although it had a third-party developer integration option since 2020, it was optimized for large tasks and long jobs suitable for video contents. Audio projects are a lot simpler.

“Instead of a long and complicated process, the simplified streaming API helps you achieve everything you need with just a single request,” said Adzic. “Anyone can now use our collection of more than 350 voices in 60 languages and develop the integration within minutes.”

Recent advances in the quality of voice output as well as hardware performance are opening new use cases for automated voice communication. According to Markets and Markets Research, the “growing need for automation and convenience is increasing the adoption of text-to-speech technology in everyday applications.”

Text to speech technology is already quickly being adopted in automotive and transportation industries, in healthcare, finance, education and consumer electronics industries, and many others.

For more information, check out https://www.narakeet.com/docs/automating/text-to-speech-api/

