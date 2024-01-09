WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial Services is proud to announce that Legacy Wealth Advisors has been named to the 2nd annual Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list* for 2024!



Image Caption: Legacy Wealth Advisors.

“I am proud of the Legacy Wealth team and their commitment to serving our clients. The team views them as family and handles their finances with all the care they would their own,” said Seth Pietrini, COO at Legacy Wealth Advisors.

“Our purpose is to guide, educate, and give confidence to our clients, and I am inspired to see our team do that every day. They are honored to receive this award,” he added.

Legacy Wealth is a diverse team that includes Financial Advisors Fernando Ereneta, Justin Ancona, and Jennifer Secola.

Fernando S. Ereneta has previously appeared on the top industry recognition for the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The team also won this award in 2023, the first year of the “Team” award.

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm that looks at criteria such as service models, investing process, team construct, skill sets, etc. Also factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records. Research also consists of qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

The 2024 Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Management Teams Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 3/31/2022 to 3/31/2023 and was released on 01/09/2024. Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least 5 team members, and have been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 10,100 team nominations, 4,100 advisor teams received the award based on thresholds. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please see https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state for more info.

The Forbes Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2021 to 6/30/2022 and was released on 4/4/2023. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 39,007 nominations, 7,321 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/?sh=181ba856ab97 for more info.

News Source: Raymond James Financial Services