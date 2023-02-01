WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial Services is proud to announce that Legacy Wealth Advisors has been named to the inaugural Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list* for 2023!



Image Caption: Legacy Wealth Advisors.

“This recognition is owed to the clients that place their trust in the team to serve them. It also further reinforces the teams’ commitment to providing clients with a comprehensive and customized best-in-class wealth management experience,” said Seth Pietrini, COO at Legacy Wealth Advisors.

“The Legacy Wealth Advisors Wealth Management team is inspired and grateful to serve multi-generational clients and their families, and I am proud to see the team receive this prestigious award’, he added.

Legacy Wealth is a diverse team that includes Financial Advisors Fernando Ereneta, Justin Ancona, and Jennifer Secola.

Fernando S. Ereneta has previously appeared on the top industry recognition for the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm that looks at criteria such as service models, investing process, team construct, skill sets, etc. Also factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records. Research also consists of qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

Seth Pietrini

COO, Legacy Wealth Advisors

Office Manager, RJFS

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Member FINRA/SIPC

4200 Cantera Drive, Suite 221

Warrenville, IL 60555

630-791-9226 (Phone/Fax)

seth.pietrini@raymondjames.com

www.legacywealthadvisorsil.com

Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Legacy Wealth Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

About Raymond James Financial Services As of 10/31/2022:

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,700 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.15 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

Advisors: Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP®, Justin Ancona, CFP®, Jennifer Secola, CFP®

200 Cantera Drive, Suite 221 | Warrenville, IL 60555

O: 630.791.9226 | F: 630-791-9233 | www.legacywealthadvisorsil.com

The 2023 Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Management Teams Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 4/1/2021 to 3/31/2022 and was released on 01/12/2023. Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least 5 team members, and have been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 8,000 team nominations, 2,860 advisor teams received the award based on thresholds. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please see https://www.forbes.com/lists/list-directory/#470ac626b274 for more info.

