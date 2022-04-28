WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial Services is proud to announce that Fernando S. Ereneta of Legacy Wealth Advisors has once again been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list for 2022! The recently released list recognizes advisors and practices on a state-by-state basis from national, regional and independent firms.

Learn more: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#44149722291d

“For the fifth year in a row, I’ve been named as one of Forbes’ Best in State advisors – in Illinois. We want to Go BIG-begin in gratitude and thank you, the client for this recognition. Legacy Wealth Advisors wouldn’t be here without you,” said Fernando S. Ereneta, CFP®.

He added, “We’re so grateful to you for trusting us to serve you and your families. I am also grateful to God for each member of the team that serves you.”

In gratitude to our clients’ continued faith and trust in us – Fernando and the team wanted to pay this forward.

The practice made charitable donations to help Ukrainian refugees. Charitable donations were made to Samaritan’s Purse, KBC Ministries, and World Vision. The donations approximate $100 per client. Fernando said, “These charities have boots on the ground in Poland, Moldova and Romania and are helping refugees from Ukraine with food, shelter and medicine.”

Fernando hopes that others will be inspired to give and pay it forward as well.

He is grateful that he can help others and serve his clients.

About Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Data provided by SHOOK™ Research, LLC.

Source: Forbes.com (April 2022)

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, more than 6,550 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/ for more info.

About Raymond James Financial Services

As of 12/31/2021. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,500 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.26 trillion. Additional information is available at https://www.raymondjames.com/.

