BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale (POS) and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced that Peak Residential Lending (Peak) has adopted LenderLogix’s LiteSpeed™ integration with Argyle to deliver verification of assets (VOA) directly at the point of sale (POS). LiteSpeed is the first POS to offer VOA through Argyle’s verification platform.



Image caption: LenderLogix logo.

Through the integration, Peak’s loan teams can access structured, verified data from the start of the application process, including transaction history, asset summaries and rental history. Using income, employment or asset verifications from Argyle enables lenders to qualify for rep and warrant relief on validated components under Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty® program and Freddie Mac’s Asset and Income Modeler (AIM) capability in Loan Product Advisor®.

LiteSpeed’s integration with Peak’s loan origination system (LOS), Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology®, further reduces manual touchpoints, driving efficiency and accuracy throughout the loan lifecycle. For Peak borrowers, the mortgage application is faster and less stressful. Instead of searching for and uploading bank statements, assets are verified in minutes, delivering the digital convenience today’s consumers expect.

“VOA delivered at the POS is not just a feature, it’s a fundamental shift in how we serve our borrowers,” said Peak Co-Founder Charley Bates. “By eliminating manual document collection and reducing back-and-forth follow-ups, we start every file with verified, consumer-permissioned data. That cuts days off the process for our loan teams while giving customers the modern, digital experience they expect when applying for a mortgage. We can focus more on guiding borrowers through the process and less on paperwork.”

“Peak Residential’s implementation is a clear example of how technology can streamline processes and allow lenders to focus on what they do best: originating quality loans,” said Patrick O’Brien, founder and CEO of LenderLogix. “Being the first POS live with Argyle’s VOA is a powerful milestone for the industry and for our customers. Embedding VOA directly into the POS empowers lenders to originate loans with fewer manual touchpoints, higher accuracy and greater compliance certainty.”

“Asset verification has long been one of the most time-consuming and compliance-sensitive parts of the mortgage process,” said John Hardesty, vice president of Argyle’s mortgage division. “By delivering GSE-accepted data instantly at the point of sale, Peak Residential is showing how this integration reduces risk from the very beginning of the loan and ensures lenders can originate with confidence.”

This is the latest in a series of LiteSpeed integrations with leading consumer-permissioned verification providers, underscoring LenderLogix’s commitment to delivering flexibility and choice for lenders while ensuring borrowers receive the modern digital experience they expect.

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

LOGO link for media: https://www.lenderlogix.com/landing-assets/assets/images/lenderlogix-logo_white.png

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for LenderLogix

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: LenderLogix