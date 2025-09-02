BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced its founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien has been recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. The award honors C-suite professionals and business leaders whose vision and leadership are driving the housing industry forward across lending, servicing, investments, and real estate. O’Brien is honored for ensuring that innovation translates into measurable impact across lender operations.



Image caption: LenderLogix CEO Patrick O’Brien.

Under O’Brien’s leadership, LenderLogix has equipped hundreds of lenders with intuitive, modern tools that optimize borrower experience, accelerate processes, and reduce compliance risks without the cost or complexity of legacy solutions. Used in conjunction the LenderLogix suite of solutions, including QuickQual, LiteSpeed and Fee Chaser, save lenders hours per loan.

LiteSpeed, LenderLogix’s intuitive point-of-sale (POS) platform drove a 35% increase in borrower-permissioned VOE/VOA adoption. Lenders using QuickQual, which automates pre-approval letter generation, experienced a 30% increase in conversion from pre-qualification to application and reduced loan officer time spent updating pre-approvals from 10 minutes to just 30 seconds. Fee Chaser, the company’s secure, automated upfront fee collection tool, has enabled lenders to collect 60% of fees within 5 minutes, and 93% within 24 hours, eliminating a time-consuming, high-risk manual task.

“From the very beginning, our mission at LenderLogix has been to create technology that makes a tangible difference for lenders and their borrowers,” said O’Brien. “Tools like LiteSpeed, QuickQual, and Fee Chaser don’t just make processes faster; they empower lenders to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and focus more on relationships. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us to help move the industry forward.”

“The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. “These leaders aren’t just driving growth within their organizations, they’re shaping the future of housing itself. Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving market.”

To view the full list of HW Insiders honorees, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/vanguard/.

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

News Source: LenderLogix