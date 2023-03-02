BUFFALO, N.Y., March 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced it has been named to HousingWire magazine’s annual Tech100 list. HousingWire’s Tech100 award seeks to highlight the most innovative technology companies across the housing sector. LenderLogix earned a spot for its white-labeled mortgage automation software, enabling lenders to provide seamless digital experiences to the modern homebuyer.



“As a former loan officer, our suite of products is designed to close the gap between what loan officers actually need and the tech required to do it,” said LenderLogix Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “We’re pleased to be included in this year’s Tech100 and eager to bring further innovation to the mortgage industry.”

LenderLogix offers a suite of tightly integrated white-labeled solutions for lenders of all sizes. Its most recent innovation, LiteSpeed, a streamlined point-of-sale (POS) system, has gained significant traction with lenders since its release in early Q1 2023. Early results indicate borrowers go from perusing a lender’s website to becoming a credit-authorized lead in 90 seconds, and 72% of all borrowers upload at least one document within 30 minutes.

Yielding large results for lenders across the country, QuickQual users see an average increase in their pre-qualification to application conversion rate of 30%. In addition, QuickQual boasts an average adoption rate of 95%, and borrowers log in to QuickQual an average of 22 times before submitting an offer. Fee Chaser is the fee collection solution of choice for several top-10 U.S. lenders. Companies using Fee Chaser collect 94% of their upfront fees within 24 hours, with 60% in less than five minutes.

“As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy’s tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent and more accessible than ever before.”

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

