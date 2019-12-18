SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Lisa Huscher has joined the firm as a sales executive through their LEAP sales development program.



Huscher will be based in Southern California and report to Bill Ferree, Principal and Pleasant Hill Team Lead. In her new position, Huscher is responsible for risk management consulting and the design, placement and management of property and casualty insurance programs. She will primarily focus on the healthcare industry as part of Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC.

Huscher brings over 20 years of experience in risk management and business consulting. She is very adept at bringing unique solutions to her clients across a number of industries. Prior to joining EPIC, Huscher held the position of Business Development Manager with OpenPlacement. She has also held positions with Care Partners at Home, My Virtual HomeCare & myvirtualcarevisit.com and Seniors Helping Seniors. Huscher earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Point Loma Nazarene University.

“We are excited to have Lisa join our team and bring her healthcare expertise to the Edgewood Healthcare Advisors practice,” said William Ferree, Principal, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Pleasant Hill, California.

“We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Healthcare team to bring an even greater level of expertise to our clients,” added Curt Perata, Regional President, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

Lisa Huscher can be reached at lisa.huscher@epicbrokers.com or (714) 369-2133.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

