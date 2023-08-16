LOS ANGELES, Calif. and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Shadrack Mpho Lekoana, a minister of the Uniting Reform Church in South Africa, was in search of a way to bring help to those in need. His congregants found strength when they came to him for help but went home with the same problems. “As ministers, we are called to change the lives of the people, and we need to have the tools,” Rev. Lekoana says in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.



Image Caption: Featured on the Scientology Network, Rev. Shadrack Mpho Lekoana empowers religious leaders with the Scientology Tools for Life courses.

In South Africa, the church is a trusted place where people go for answers to the problems they face in life. But in a country where 55 percent of the population lives in poverty, where unemployment and crime are rampant, church leaders had no real answers to offer their parishioners.

Rev. Lekoana became a minister because of his passion to help people. But he was discouraged. That all changed when he was invited to Castle Kyalami, headquarters of the Church of Scientology for South Africa.

“They introduced me to the Scientology Handbook and its 19 courses with the tools to handle the challenges and the problems that we have in our communities,” Rev. Lekoana says in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. He began using this knowledge with parishioners when they came to him and he was finally able to assist them in creating the positive change he had always wanted to help them accomplish.

Knowing he was not alone in this problem, Rev. Lekoana visited ministers of many different churches and invited them to Castle Kyalami for Empowerment Seminars. Religious leaders of many different denominations came together and isolated common problems of their congregants such as drug abuse, illiteracy, and marital problems. They were then introduced to the Scientology tools and studied the 19 courses to help them resolve these situations.

Word spread of the success of the seminars and they grew and grew until more than 3,500 religious leaders of a wide range of faiths were empowered to help their parishioners with the Scientology Tools for Life.

The Scientology Handbook is the textbook of the Volunteer Ministers program, a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Voices for Humanity is an original series available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/rev-shadrack-lekoana.html

https://www.scientology.org/22-23/#africa-tools-for-life

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/rev-shadrack-lekoana.html

https://www.scientology.org/22-23/#africa-tools-for-life

IMAGE link for media:

https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0817-s2p-revlekoana-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Featured on the Scientology Network, Rev. Shadrack Mpho Lekoana empowers religious leaders with the Scientology Tools for Life courses.

TAGS: #VoicesforHumanity #ScientologyVolunteerMinisters #ScientologyNetwork #RevShadrackMphoLekoana #ScientologyToolsforLife #CastleKyalami

News Source: Church of Scientology International