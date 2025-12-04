AVE MARIA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nick and Joan Cerami announce their growing presence in Southwest Florida as owners of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors – the Cerami Team, marking the next chapter in a professional journey that has spanned four decades and two industries. After more than 30 years each in marketing and advertising – often working in tandem as client and agency partner, the couple now share business ownership. Their home inspection team serves Naples, Fort Myers, and their hometown of Ave Maria, FL.



Photo caption: Joan and Nick Cerami display the gifts they will be donating to Toys for Tots.

For the Ceramis, the shift wasn’t spontaneous. A memorable personal experience years earlier during the purchase of their first home, planted the idea that home inspection could someday offer a fulfilling, service-driven second career. The inspector they hired at the time – with his balance of expertise, confidence, and approachability – left an impression on Nick. With a family background in construction and a shared desire to build something together, the path to Pillar To Post felt natural.

Nick and Joan often encourage would-be entrepreneurs to view franchising through a strategic lens. For them, the value lay in Pillar To Post’s robust infrastructure – technology, IT management, web presence, and security, and bundled services – areas that would have been costly or impractical to build independently. They believe that a franchise should fill the gaps a small business cannot easily cover, not simply replicate what an owner can already do on their own.

Today, the Cerami Team blends their decades of communication and client-service expertise with the technical rigor of certified home inspection. Joan, who retired after 40 years in advertising, including 32 years at her last company – manages operations and marketing, while Nick leads the inspection teams. Additional focus is placed on growing their Florida-based franchise and using the latest tools and technologies to support realtors and homebuyers.

A year after moving to Florida full time, the couple have immersed themselves in their community – not only through their business but also through giving back. The Cerami Team is a sponsor of a Toy Drive presented by The Skotak Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate as part of the annual Toys for Tots Christmas Drive.

Their involvement reflects a desire to stay rooted in service, gratitude, and connection with the families they now support both professionally and philanthropically. “Sponsoring a toy drive for Toys for Tots helps us engage in positive causes we are focused on, especially locally,” said Nick Cerami.

Looking ahead, the Ceramis are energized by the rapid advancements in home inspection technology and the opportunity to continue elevating the client experience. And while they may joke that their golf game hasn’t reached the level of their business success, both agree that life in Florida – and this new chapter as business partners – has never felt more rewarding.

CONTACT INFO

Nick and Joan Cerami

Business Phone – (239) 980-9274

Emails – nick.cerami@pillartopost.com | joan.cerami@pillartopost.com

Website – https://ceramiteam.pillartopost.com



Image caption: Pillar To Post Home Inspectors – the Cerami Team.

PILLAR TO POST™ HOME INSPECTORS TIPS FOR HOME SELLERS

Exterior

Clean debris from gutters and drains

Re-caulk around exterior windows & doors

Repair damaged masonry on walkways & steps

Repair minor defects in exterior wall materials

Replace damaged and missing shingles/tiles

Seal driveway cracks

Inspection Day

Clear entrance to storage sheds, attic, and garage

Keep pets in a safe location or remove them from the property if necessary

Move objects away from water heater, furnace, and air conditioner

Provide all keys for any locked doors

Interior

Repair leaking faucets and fixtures

Repair cracked and broken windowpanes

Re-caulk around bathtubs & sinks

Arrange service for your HVAC

Replace batteries in smoke & carbon monoxide detectors

Disclosures & Warranties

Disclose past fires, floods, and major repair work

Provide building permits or plans for any major renovations

Provide invoices & warranties for major improvements like roofs, furnaces, and appliances

ABOUT PILLAR TO POST HOME INSPECTORS®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit https://pillartopost.com/.

